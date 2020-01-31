  • Gold: 1,575.32 5.23
  • Silver: 17.82 0.11
  • Euro: 1.091 -0.003
  • USDX: 98.828 0.129
  • Oil: 49.56 -0.78

COT Silver Report - January 31, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
January 31, 2020 - 3:15pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

 

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

105,637

42,220

28,825

 

65,248

154,419

-3,507

1,951

83

 

1,418

-3,639

Traders

120

41

49

 

43

39

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

231,933

Long

Short

32,223

6,469

199,710

225,464

81

-320

-1,925

-2,006

-1,605

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

182

117

28 January, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

104,520

41,354

48,381

 

75,436

165,302

-4,304

2,690

-4,199

 

953

-5,433

Traders

135

42

72

 

48

47

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

262,732

Long

Short

34,394

7,695

228,338

255,037

176

-432

-7,374

-7,550

-6,942

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

208

141

28 January, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

No votes yet

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Live SilverSeek Map